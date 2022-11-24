StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YRD opened at $1.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. Yiren Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.60 million, a P/E ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.23.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $160.21 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Yiren Digital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yiren Digital by 34.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yiren Digital in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

