StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE YRD opened at $1.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. Yiren Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.60 million, a P/E ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.23.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $160.21 million for the quarter.
Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.
