StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Partner Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTNR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.89. 3,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.77. Partner Communications has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $9.49.

Get Partner Communications alerts:

Institutional Trading of Partner Communications

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Partner Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 27,869 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the period. 2.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

See Also

