StockNews.com Upgrades Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) to “Strong-Buy”

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.
Arcos Dorados stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 613,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,093. Arcos Dorados has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25.
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.
