StockNews.com Upgrades Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) to “Strong-Buy”

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Arcos Dorados stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 613,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,093. Arcos Dorados has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 12.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,559,000 after buying an additional 2,435,111 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 20.6% during the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,037,000 after buying an additional 1,030,193 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 15.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,533,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,047,000 after buying an additional 600,593 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,239,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 2.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,688,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after buying an additional 45,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

