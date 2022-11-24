StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sean Michael Oconnor Sells 18,600 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $1,884,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,659 shares in the company, valued at $33,610,323.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SNEX traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.33. 60,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,550. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.26 and a 200 day moving average of $84.41. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $52.31 and a one year high of $102.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in StoneX Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in StoneX Group by 23.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in StoneX Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at $262,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TheStreet cut shares of StoneX Group from a "b" rating to a "c+" rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

