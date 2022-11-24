Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,824,833 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.12. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

