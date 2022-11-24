Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for 0.3% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period.

Shares of IJT stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.17. 85,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,771. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.60. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $141.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

