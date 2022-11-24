Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $4.68 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,827 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 977,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,469,000 after buying an additional 106,226 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,671,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $221.44. 561,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,795. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.78. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

