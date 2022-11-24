Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $9.59 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,069 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.19. The company had a trading volume of 19,758,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,109,676. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $231.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.99 and a 200-day moving average of $179.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.