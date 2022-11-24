Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 1.9% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $8,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,703,000 after buying an additional 223,950 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,268,000 after buying an additional 182,214 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,337,000 after purchasing an additional 190,487 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,093,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 922,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,892,000 after purchasing an additional 30,331 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $147.70. 562,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,429. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.24 and a one year high of $171.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.29.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

