Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,488 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 10.0% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $44,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $201.39. 2,685,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,558,624. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.19. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

