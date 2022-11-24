Streamr (DATA) Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last Week

Streamr (DATA) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0261 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $20.05 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Streamr has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

