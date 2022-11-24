Streamr Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.47 Million (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0262 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $20.07 million and $3.47 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Streamr has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.31 or 0.08553232 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.57 or 0.00480876 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,881.99 or 0.29503710 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

