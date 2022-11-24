Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05, reports. The company had revenue of $310.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.18 million. Super Group had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 109.18%.
Super Group Stock Down 2.2 %
Super Group stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.62. 150,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,344. Super Group has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.75.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SGHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Super Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Super Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Group
Super Group Company Profile
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Super Group (SGHC)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.