Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05, reports. The company had revenue of $310.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.18 million. Super Group had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 109.18%.

Super Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Super Group stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.62. 150,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,344. Super Group has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Super Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Super Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Group

Super Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGHC. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Super Group by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 35,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,912 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Super Group by 21.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Super Group by 101.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 793,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

