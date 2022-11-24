Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Trading 15.1% Higher

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 15.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.82 and last traded at $29.24. 300 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

Suruga Bank Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $550.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of -0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.57.

About Suruga Bank

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, resort, startup, project assistance, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; and overdrafts and other financing products.

