sUSD (SUSD) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. sUSD has a market capitalization of $45.73 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

sUSD Profile

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 45,617,317 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

