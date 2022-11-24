SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($7.60) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($7.10). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.99) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($6.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.10 EPS.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.10. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 141.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ENTA. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $45.00 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $92.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,146,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

