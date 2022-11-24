Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 884,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,000 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $24,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.84.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SYF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.93.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

