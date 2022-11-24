Synex Renewable Energy (TSE:SXI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.89

Synex Renewable Energy Co. (TSE:SXI – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.89 and traded as high as C$2.99. Synex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$2.90, with a volume of 1,800 shares changing hands.

Synex Renewable Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.97.

Get Synex Renewable Energy alerts:

Synex Renewable Energy (TSE:SXI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.99 million during the quarter.

Synex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Synex Renewable Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates electric power generation facilities. It provides engineering services for the control and use of water, primarily the design of hydroelectric and other power generation facilities, hydrology studies, river engineering, and related environmental services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.