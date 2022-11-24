T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in T-Mobile US by 27.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $27,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 159,511 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,073,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $144,378,000 after purchasing an additional 58,710 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at $600,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $150.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $186.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.36.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.15.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

