Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Up 8.6 %

NASDAQ TANH opened at $2.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96. Tantech has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $376.78.

Institutional Trading of Tantech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TANH. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tantech by 206.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,192,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 804,150 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tantech during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tantech during the first quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.

