TCG Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,297,000 after buying an additional 2,305,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Electric Power by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,371,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $100,500,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,321,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,861,000 after buying an additional 932,919 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $79,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,323,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,805. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.14.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.74%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

