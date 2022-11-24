TCG Advisory Services LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the second quarter worth $453,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 105.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after buying an additional 47,910 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 20.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bunge Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $105,666.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BG traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,707. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.86. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.