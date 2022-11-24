Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Receives $142.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TLTZY shares. Pareto Securities raised Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. DNB Markets raised Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) stock opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17. Tele2 AB has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Tele2 AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $672.49 million for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 19.19%. Equities analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.1092 per share. This represents a yield of 17.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.