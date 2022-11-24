Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Stephen A. Vintz Sells 8,518 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $315,677.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,047,339.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tenable Trading Up 2.7 %

TENB traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.26. The company had a trading volume of 279,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,576. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $63.61. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Tenable by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Tenable by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 26.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Tenable

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TENB. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Tenable from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

