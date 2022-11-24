Tenth Avenue Petroleum (CVE:TPC) Trading Down 13.8%

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. (CVE:TPC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 13.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25. 129,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 78,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Trading Down 17.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$9.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 16.48 and a current ratio of 16.87.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Company Profile

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Jadela Oil Corp. and changed its name to Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. in May 2015. Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

