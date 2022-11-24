Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,217 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after buying an additional 2,723,410 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,455,380,000 after acquiring an additional 216,282 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,072,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,388,761,000 after acquiring an additional 197,467 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Tesla by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,810,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,566,241,000 after acquiring an additional 113,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,241,088 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,182,613,000 after buying an additional 161,056 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $183.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.18 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.33. The firm has a market cap of $578.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,393,668,494.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,393,668,494.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,119,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,874,560,178. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $271.67 to $293.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

