Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.98. 3,939,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,389,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $199.90. The firm has a market cap of $162.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.27.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

