The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.81.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE:BNS opened at $53.12 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $74.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.70. The company has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.
Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.
