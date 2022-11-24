The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Boeing were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Boeing by 118.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Boeing by 133.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Boeing by 46.4% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:BA opened at $174.85 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $229.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BA shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.18.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.