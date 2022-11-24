The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.8% during the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 10.5% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 38,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41. The company has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.27%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.