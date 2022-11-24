The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,845,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,519,538 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.76% of Walt Disney worth $1,307,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 40,654 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 10,899 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 387,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,625,000 after acquiring an additional 69,483 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 100,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 550,475 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,965,000 after acquiring an additional 92,080 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS traded up $2.67 on Thursday, reaching $98.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15,503,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,858,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.44 and a 200 day moving average of $103.34. The stock has a market cap of $180.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $160.32.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Cowen cut their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

