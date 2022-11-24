The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) SVP Terrance Lane Wilson Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $290,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,155,623.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Terrance Lane Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $337,600.00.

WMB traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,032,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,429,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,370,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,617,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,704 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,795,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,880,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,544,657,000 after buying an additional 393,245 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Williams Companies by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,199,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $962,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,183 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

