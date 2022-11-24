Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Citigroup

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $7.91 on Monday. Thoughtworks has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.21.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Thoughtworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $216,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $216,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 16,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $190,514.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 388,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,202.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,860 shares of company stock valued at $748,963. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWKS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Thoughtworks by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Thoughtworks by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Thoughtworks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 42,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Thoughtworks by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

