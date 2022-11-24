Torstar (OTCMKTS:TORSF) Trading Down 1.3%

Torstar Co. (OTCMKTS:TORSF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.
Torstar Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55.
Torstar Company Profile
Torstar Corporation operates as a media company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Community Brands, Daily Brands, and Digital Ventures. The company publishes the Toronto Star newspaper; the Metro daily print editions; Sing Tao Daily, a Chinese-language daily newspaper, as well as operates thestar.com, a newspaper Website in Canada; and operates Toronto.com, Torstar Syndication Services, and The Kit, a print and digital publication focuses on beauty, fashion, and wellness.
