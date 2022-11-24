TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $298.74

TransGlobe Energy Co. (LON:TGL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 298.74 ($3.53) and traded as low as GBX 295 ($3.49). TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at GBX 295 ($3.49), with a volume of 567 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

TransGlobe Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 282.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 298.74. The company has a market capitalization of £216.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.81.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

