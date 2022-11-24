Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,974,068 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 109,643 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Transocean by 285.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.88.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Transocean had a negative net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIG. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.52.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

