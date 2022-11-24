Traxx (TRAXX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $59.98 Million

Traxx (TRAXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Traxx has a total market cap of $59.98 million and approximately $186,270.24 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traxx token can now be purchased for about $0.0884 or 0.00000534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Traxx has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Traxx

Traxx’s genesis date was March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Traxx’s official website is tokentraxx.com. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Traxx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traxx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traxx using one of the exchanges listed above.

