Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.74

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and traded as high as $3.89. Trevena shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 39,712 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trevena in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Trevena to $1.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena

About Trevena

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at $808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Trevena by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 101,900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Trevena during the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Trevena by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 290,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 122,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Trevena by 10,526.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.