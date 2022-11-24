Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.65

Shares of Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.65 and traded as low as C$0.23. Trilogy International Partners shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 48,059 shares.
Trilogy International Partners Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.27 million and a PE ratio of 0.05.
About Trilogy International Partners
Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Bolivia, and internationally. It offers prepaid and postpaid payment plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services to customers and international visitors roaming on its networks.
Read More
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy International Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy International Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.