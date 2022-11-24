Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.10. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 3,353 shares.

Trio-Tech International Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 million, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trio-Tech International ( NYSEAMERICAN:TRT Get Rating ) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Trio-Tech International worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

