True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.96

Shares of True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.96 and traded as high as C$6.04. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$6.04, with a volume of 66,129 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on TNT.UN. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$555.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.87, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.0495 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.29%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

