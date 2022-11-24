TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) Shares Up 0.9%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.76 and last traded at $23.76. 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.27.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.