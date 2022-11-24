Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $135.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Seagen from $196.00 to $142.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Seagen from $208.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.67.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Stock Performance

Seagen stock opened at $123.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.14. Seagen has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $183.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Seagen news, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $968,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,662.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $968,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,662.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $1,092,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,229,805.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,290. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Seagen by 1,053.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Seagen by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Seagen by 1,615.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.