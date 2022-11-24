Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Price Tops $0.0096

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded up 83.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Trumpcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trumpcoin has a market cap of $340,950.41 and approximately $0.11 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,183.45 or 0.07133094 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00032954 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00078611 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00059528 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000406 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023627 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Trumpcoin Coin Profile

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

