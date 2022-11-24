Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Rating) traded up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.00 and last traded at $59.00. 204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.00.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.23.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Company Profile

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector; catering and aviation ground handling services; software system maintenance and information technology consulting services.

