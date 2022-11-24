Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) Trading Down 37%

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY – Get Rating) shares fell 37% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.15. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TKYVY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76.

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, commercial, small business, retail, and investment banking services in Turkey and internationally. It offers time and demand deposits, accumulating accounts, repos, spot loans, foreign currency indexed loans, consumer loans, automobile and housing loans, working capital loans, discounted bills, overdraft facilities, gold loans, foreign currency loans, Eximbank loans, pre-export loans, ECA covered financing, letters of guarantee, letters of credit, export factoring, acceptance credits, and draft facilities.

