Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives $81.22 Average PT from Analysts

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.22.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.11 and a 200 day moving average of $77.89. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 20.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $447,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,897.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 44.9% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.3% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Articles

