UBS Group Boosts Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $22.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at UBS Group to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ANF. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of ANF stock traded up $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $23.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,932,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,850. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77 and a beta of 1.37. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $42.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 590,747 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 174.7% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 37,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 24,085 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,148 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

