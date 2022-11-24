UBS Group Trims Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Target Price to $65.00

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $58.33 on Monday. Evergy has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 70.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Evergy by 40.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,048,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,704,000 after buying an additional 3,777,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Evergy by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after buying an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Evergy by 45.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,454,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,104,000 after buying an additional 1,074,847 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 248.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,200,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,301,000 after buying an additional 855,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 30.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,248,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,641,000 after buying an additional 525,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.