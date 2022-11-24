UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Director Thomas Oberdorf Sells 15,333 Shares

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 15,333 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $1,793,501.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,366.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
UFP Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of UFPT opened at $118.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.19. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.10 and a twelve month high of $119.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.58. The firm has a market cap of $894.59 million, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.72.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
UFP Technologies Company Profile
UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.
