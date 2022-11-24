UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Director Thomas Oberdorf Sells 15,333 Shares

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 15,333 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $1,793,501.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,366.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UFPT opened at $118.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.19. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.10 and a twelve month high of $119.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.58. The firm has a market cap of $894.59 million, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UFP Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 169.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the second quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 3,322.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 131.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Featured Stories

